Gujarat Releases GUJCET 2020 Final Merit List

The Admission Committee on Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has published the final merit list of GUJCET 2020 both institute-wise and course-wise. Aspirants of professional courses including engineering and pharmacy and who took the GUJCET 2020 can access the final merit list and their eligibility on jacpcldce.ac.in. After checking the GUJCET ranks, candidates can fill the choice and lock their preferences. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) held for admission to degree and diploma programmes was held in pen and paper mode on August 24.

The GUJCET 2020 rank list, as per the institute rank list, contains the names of the institutes and the closing and opening ranks required for admission to them. The rank list differs for General Categories and candidates under Reserved Categories. The course-wise rank list, however, contains the names of the course, the institutes where they are taught and the opening and closing ranks associated for the admission to them.

How to Download GUJCET Merit List 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of ACPC

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the final merit list option

STEP 3: Insert the application numbers and course

Step 4: Submit and access the GUJCET ranks 2020

To Download GUJCET Course-Wise And Institute-Wise Rank List

STEP 1: Visit the official website of ACPC

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated link -- Institute-wise and Course-wise -- for the opening and closing ranks.

GUJCET 2020 First Round Choice Filling

After checking the ranks, candidates can fill the choice and lock their preferences. The details of the choice filling application process including steps and rearrange, remove and interchange of choices as per courses and institutes are available on the ACPC website.