GUJCET 2020 Exam: Gujarat CET Examination Today, Check Details

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, has announced the conduct of GUJCET 2020 examination today, August 24. The Gujarat CET 2020 admit card has been released by the board the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. Students must carry keep their Gujarat CET 2020 admit card handy all times.

The GUJCET 2020 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Through GUJCET 2020, students will be able to take admissions in degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses amongst the state’s institutes.

GUJCET 2020 was initially scheduled on March 31 for which GSEB had released admit card. However, to contain the spread of COVID-19, the authorities took a decision to postponed the examination.

GUJCET Exam 2020 Pattern And Syllabus

GUJCET syllabus aligns with the NCERT curriculum, set for higher secondary classes.

There are four main subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each section carries 40 questions. Each question carries one mark and .25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

On the exam day, candidates must carry their GUJCET 2020 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, sanitizer, mask and hand gloves.

After the GUJCET 2020 exam, the board will release the provisional answer key which can be used to calculate the probable score.

Candidates should reach the exam value as per the reporting time mentioned in their admit cards. Electronic devices and other personal belongings are not allowed inside the examination hall.