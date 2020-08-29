GSEB Releases GUJCET 2020 Answer Key At Gsebeservice.com

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB), has published the answer keys for all the subjects of GUJCET -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The answer key of GUJCET is published in the official website of GSEB -- gsebeservice.com. Students who have taken the eligibility test of GUJCET can check the GUJCET answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. GUJCET is a pen-and-paper based test. GUJCET 2020 was held on August 24 . More than 90 per cent of the registered students took the GUJCET 2020 this year.

How to Download GUJCET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of GSEB -- gsebeservice.com

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated GUJCET 2020 Answer Key link under News Highlights

STEP 3: Download the answer keys of GUJCET and tally the marks scored