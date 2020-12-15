Gujarat University Releases Semester Exam Schedule For UG, PG Courses

  • Home
Gujarat University has released the semester exam schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on December 14, 2020, for various courses on its official website gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 15, 2020 12:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Gujarat University has released the semester exam schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on December 14, 2020, for various courses on its official website gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the semester exams for the is scheduled to begin on December 29 and would continue till January 7, 2021.

The exams would be conducted for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, MA, M.Com, LLB, MSW, MPE, MMCJ among others.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat University has directed all colleges to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government for the conduct of the exams.

The examinations are set to conducted in pen and paper mode. All the appearing students and staff has been instructed to abide by all the protocols issued to contain the spread of infection.

Below is the detailed schedule:

Screenshot%202020-12-15%20at%2012

The exams were earlier scheduled to begin from December 8, however, the authorities deferred the exams due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

All those students who have registered to appear in the examination must visit the official website and fill up their choice of exam centre.

Gujarat University, Ahmedabad
