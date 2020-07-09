Gujarat Universities Instructed To Hold Final-Year Exams After UGC Guidelines

Gujarat Universities To Hold Final-Year Exams After UGC Guidelines

Reversing an earlier order, the Gujarat Government has directed all the state universities to hold final-year undergraduate or postgraduate examinations by September 30. These instructions follow fresh UGC guidelines issued on July 6 and the Ministry of Home Affairs’ clearing the way for exams. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) wrote to all states informing them that exams have to be held “compulsorily” by the end of September and sent them a set of standard operating procedures, or SOPs. .

The Gujarat government’s letter to the universities says that the final-term examination must be “compulsorily conducted” in pen-paper mode, online mode or a blended mode with online and offline elements. Earlier, on July 1, the Gujarat Government had announced that it was cancelling all exams in its universities.

Students seeking admission abroad for further studies, or such other aspirants, can take their final-year examinations online till July 30, 2020, says the letter from Raunak Mehta, Secretary Education Department. “While others can appear for the offline exams to be scheduled before September 30,” he adds.

MHRD SOP On Exams

The Education Department has also forwarded the MHRD-issued SOPs to the universities. These cover instructions for safety and hygiene during the exams and come with a proposed seating plan that helps maintain social distancing.

Students with symptoms like fever, cough or cold will be made to sit alone or provided an option to appear for the exam later to be held for that purpose, says the MHRD’s document on conducting exams.

As per the SOPs, exam conducting centres will ensure proper hygiene and adhere to social distancing norms as part of COVID-19 protocols. These guidelines are meant to provide a clarity on the conduct of exams and give a direction to the universities on the safety measures to be followed while holding the exams.