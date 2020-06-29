Gujarat Technological University (GTU) Exam Begins On July 2

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) will hold theory exams from July 2.

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) will hold theory exams from July 2. The University had allowed students to opt out of the exam. “Students willing to appear in this university exam from examination centre can appear in this exam. Students who are currently not willing to appear in this exam and if they have not opted for online descriptive type exam can appear in other offline exam which will be conducted by the university whenever situation will get normal,” the GTU has said in a notification.

The university had given the option to opt out from the exam from June 25 to June 26.

Students who have not given any choice have been, by default, considered as regular students who will appear for the exam from July 2.

The university has also issued guidelines for exam centres. The guidelines were released on June 16.

It has made it compulsory for students and staff to wear masks and has said that those not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

The university has also said that additional contingency of Rs 2500 will be given to each exam centre for this exam only. It has asked to sanitise exam centres before and in between two exam centres.

“In one classroom comprising 30 benches, one block of only 15 students should be made. It shall be responsibility of examination center to ensure that students are seated at distance of one meter from one another, wherever the size of the classroom doesn’t permit this, the students can be split into other class rooms,” it has said in a notification released on June 16.

Meanwhile, students are not happy with this decision of the University.

We are not even sure that when will this covid-19 situation get normal. So till then, should we just sit in our homes waiting for u to announce the exam dates leaving all our future plans? You guys have left us no options but to give the exams on 2nd July. #Save_GTU_Students — Sudip Nag (@sudipnag99) June 26, 2020



