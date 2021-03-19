  • Home
Gujarat Suspends Classes In Schools In 8 Municipal Corporations Till April 10

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 2:57 pm IST

Gujarat suspends classes for few schools
New Delhi:

Gujarat has suspended physical classes till April 10 for schools situated in eight municipal corporation areas. This decision is being taken considering the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The government has shut down schools in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, reports Prasar Bharati.

In February, Gujarat reopened schools for Classes 9 and 11 with limited staff members and COVID-19 precautions.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had said that it is mandatory for the school staff and students to wear masks, maintain social distancing and use thermal guns to record temperature.

Earlier in January, Gujarat had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 to help the students prepare for the board exams.

As part of the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of virus cases, Gujarat had closed down its schools and other education institutions from March 15 till March 30, 2020 which was extended till the year 2021.

This year it started phase-wise reopening of the educational institutions. It had reopened colleges and universities for the final-year graduation and post graduation students.

Gujarat exams
