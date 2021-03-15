  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat: Shortfall Of Over 9,000 Classrooms, 286 Schools Shut

Gujarat: Shortfall Of Over 9,000 Classrooms, 286 Schools Shut

The Gujarat government on Monday informed the Assembly that there was a shortfall of over 9,405 classrooms in various government-run primary schools as on December 2020.

Education | PTI | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 11:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Panel Recommends Clause Of Assets Transfer To KVS In Case Of Repeated Non-Payment Of Dues
1,205 Ashram Schools Funded For Quality Education Of ST Children: Official
Primary, Middle Schools Resume Physical Classes In Kashmir
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced
NIOS To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Today; How, Where To Check
Registrations For Essay Writing Competition For High School Students Ends Tomorrow
Gujarat: Shortfall Of Over 9,000 Classrooms, 286 Schools Shut
Gujarat: Shortfall Of Over 9,000 Classrooms, 286 Schools Shut
Gandhinagar:

The Gujarat government on Monday informed the Assembly that there was a shortfall of over 9,405 classrooms in various government-run primary schools as on December 2020.

While responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday informed the House that these classrooms will be built at the earliest. Of the 33 districts in Gujarat, tribal-dominated Dahod tops the list with a shortfall of 1,087 classrooms, followed by Banaskantha with 662, Anand 596, Bhavnagar 506 and Bharuch with 496.

Responding to a related question, Chudasama said 286 state-run primary schools were shut in the last two years, and students had been given admission in nearby schools. Giving details about the mid-day meal scheme, the minister said the state government spends Rs 4.97 on each student from Class I to V and Rs 7.45 on those from Class VI to VIII.

He added that the government had increased the per head allocation by Rs 0.49 for students of class I to V and Rs 0.74 for those from Class VI to VII through a notification issued in May last year.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Panel Recommends Clause Of Assets Transfer To KVS In Case Of Repeated Non-Payment Of Dues
Panel Recommends Clause Of Assets Transfer To KVS In Case Of Repeated Non-Payment Of Dues
Maharashtra Releases Question Banks For Class 10, 12 Board Exams Students
Maharashtra Releases Question Banks For Class 10, 12 Board Exams Students
NEP Will Achieve Economic Growth For India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan
NEP Will Achieve Economic Growth For India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan
UGC Recognises Company Secretary Qualification As Equivalent To Post Graduate Degree
UGC Recognises Company Secretary Qualification As Equivalent To Post Graduate Degree
Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
Punjab Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised
.......................... Advertisement ..........................