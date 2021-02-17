  • Home
Gujarat Schools Reopening Tomorrow For Classes 6 To 8

Gujarat school reopening news: Physical classes will resume with adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state and central governments.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 17, 2021 8:55 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in Gujarat will reopen tomorrow, February 18, for students of Classes 6 to 8. Physical classes will resume with adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state and central governments.

Attendance for students will not be compulsory and online classes will continue, education secretary Vinod Rao had said previously.

The decision to reopen Gujarat schools was taken keeping in mind the long-term interest of students as coronavirus cases in the state have declined, Mr Rao said previously.

District education officers and primary education officers will ensure that schools comply with the standard operating procedure to avoid coronavirus infections.

Mr Rao further added that attendance of students will be voluntary and only those students who bring parents' consent will be allowed to attend classes.

Schools in COVID-19 containment zones will continue to remain closed. Those students who do not wish to attend physical classes will be allowed to study with the ongoing online classes.

Wearing face masks will be mandatory for students, teachers and other staff.

Gujarat resumed offline classes for students of Class 10 to Class 12 and final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students from January 11, followed by Classes 9 and 11 on February 1 and first-year college classes from February 8.

According to the state government, the number of students in Classes 9 to 12 has gradually increased from 40 per cent to 70 per cent after resumption.

With inputs from PTI

