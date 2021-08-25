Gujarat Schools To Reopen In September For Classes 6-8: Report

  • Home
Offline classes will resume on September 2, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told news agency ANI.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 2:00 pm IST | Source: ANI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in Gujarat will reopen in September for students of Classes 6, 7 and 8, according to a report. Offline classes will resume on September 2, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told news agency ANI.

Schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were closed in March last year after a lockdown was imposed to tackle the Covid outbreak, were reopened in a phased manner from January this year.

School for Classes 10 to 12, as well as lectures for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges, resumed on January 11, followed by the resumption of classes 9 and 11 from February 8.

However, schools were shut again for Classes 1 to 9 for an indefinite period in April, following the second wave of COVID-19.

"All offline classes of standard 1 to 9 in government and private schools will be closed down for an indefinite period from Monday. Online education will be encouraged. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students when COVID-19 cases have surged in the state," a release from the Chief Minister's office in April said.

Many states have resumed physical classes recently, following a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In Delhi, a decision on reopening schools will be announced soon. A panel formed by the national capital government to make recommendations on reopening schools has suggested phased reopening for all classes, sources said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the recommendations of the panel will be considered to arrive at a decision.

