Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 from February 1

Gujarat school reopening news: "We will be allowing 15 students in each classroom and classes will be held thrice a week," said Srishti Patel, an administrative officer of a school in Ahmedabad.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2021 11:54 am IST

Ahmedabad:

Preparations are underway to reopen schools for Classes 9 and 11 in Gujarat from February 1 as directed by the state government.

"We will be allowing 15 students in each classroom and classes will be held thrice a week," said Srishti Patel, an administrative officer of a school in Ahmedabad.

Ms Patel said classes for 9 and 11 and 10 and 12 will be held on alternate days.

"We have taken consent from the parents of the students as they are also very happy about the decision of reopening of schools," added Ms Srishti Patel.

Earlier, Ms Patel said, students faced network issues during online classes. "Now, they can get a conducive environment for both studies and exams," concluded Patel.

Gujarat government on January 11 opened the schools for Classes 10 and 12. Schools were shut in the state for the last 10 months since the beginning of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

