Gujarat: Schools For Classes 9 To 11 Allowed To Reopen From July 26

The Gujarat government on Thursday allowed physical reopening of schools for the students of Classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 10:33 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Gujarat government on Thursday allowed physical reopening of schools for the students of Classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50 per cent seating capacity. This decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the meeting of the state cabinet, an official release said.

Students who are ready to attend the physical classes at school will have to submit a consent form signed by their parents.

While it is not mandatory to attend these physical classes, the state government made it clear that the ongoing system of imparting education through online mode for these standards will also continue. Schools have been instructed to follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to coronavirus, such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

Last week, the state government had allowed reopening of schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions in the wake of significant drop in coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Gujarat recorded 34 new cases and zero deaths as per the government figures.

