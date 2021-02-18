Gujarat Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8

Schools in Gujarat are reopening today to hold offline classes for the students of Classes 6 to 8. The attendance is not compulsory for the students and the schools will continue to hold online classes as well. Students attending the offline classes have been asked to submit a written consent from their parents. The state schools have been directed to follow the COVID-19 protocols and other guidelines issued by the state government to hold offline classes.

Earlier the Gujarat Education Secretary Vinod Rao had said that the schools have been reopened keeping in mind the long-term interests of the students and decline in the virus cases, as reported by the PTI.

He further said that District education officers and primary education officers must ensure that schools comply with the standard operating procedure to avoid coronavirus infections.

The Gujarat government has directed that the schools situated inside the containment zones will not be reopened and while attending the school in offline mode the students, teachers and staff members will have to wear face masks.

Earlier Gujarat had reopened its schools for Classes 10 to12 on January 11 followed by Classes 6 to 9 from February 1. The state had also reopened its colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students on January 11.