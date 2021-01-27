Gujarat To Reopen Schools For Classes 9, 11 From February 1

Gujarat will be reopening its schools for Classes 9 and 11 from February 1. Students, teachers and limited staff members will be attending the schools while following the COVID-19 protocols. The classes will be restarted in offline mode after conducting online classes for more than ten months. Gujarat state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama confirmed reopening of the state schools for Classes 9 and 11. This is being done to help the students prepare for the upcoming final examinations.

Mr Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that all the schools will be reopened while following the COVID-19 guidelines, as reported by ANI. Gujarat Health Ministry had issued the COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to reopen the schools and colleges. It has been mandated for students, teachers, and other staff members to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and everyone entering the schools and colleges will be checked using thermal guns.

Schools for classes 9 and 11 to start from February 1, following COVID19 guidelines: Gujarat Education Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/0A0XahVSEH — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Earlier Gujarat reopened its schools for Classes 10,12 on January 11 to help the students prepare for the upcoming CBSE board examinations in May and state board examinations. Gujarat has only announced that the Class 12 Science practical exam will be conducted on March 30 while it is yet to release the entire datesheet.

In compliance with the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gujarat had closed down its schools and other education institutions from March 15 till March 30, 2020 which was extended till the year 2021.

This year Gujarat has started phase-wise reopening of the educational institutions as part of which it also reopened the colleges and universities for the final-year graduation and post graduation students. The institutes are being reopened keeping in view the decline in COVID-19 cases.