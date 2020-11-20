  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Postpones Reopening Of Schools Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat Postpones Reopening Of Schools Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat School Reopening: Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama earlier announced to open educational institutions in the state for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 20, 2020 12:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Government Plans Admission In Three New Medical Colleges Next Year
Delhi Government School Teachers To Be Part Of Teams Conducting COVID-19 Survey
World Children’s Day: Student Takes Over Assam Chief Minister’s Twitter
RTE Envisages Quality Education; Teachers Must Be Best, Meritorious: Supreme Court
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Attend Petroleum University's Convocation On Saturday
World Children’s Day 2020: History And Significance
Gujarat Postpones Reopening Of Schools Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
Gujarat Government on Thursday decided not to reopen schools from November 23
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, Gujarat Government on Thursday decided not to reopen schools that had been shut in March following the nationwide lockdown. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama earlier announced opening educational institutions in the state for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. Now, after the postponement, schools in Gujarat will continue to remain closed.

“Gujarat Government decides to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat from November 23 in the wake of the current Coronavirus situation,” Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on social media.

Gujarat registered 1,340 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,92,982 on Thursday, while more than 1,100 patients recovered from the infection according to the state’s Health Department.

Previously, the Education Minister held an urgent meeting with department officials and asked them to start preparing SOPs for reopening educational institutions.

“Classes for standard 9 to 12 will resume from November 23. Classes for final year college students will also resume from November 23. The SOP of Government of India will be followed,” Mr Chudasama had said.

(With PTI inputs)

Click here for more Education News
Education News COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Government Plans Admission In Three New Medical Colleges Next Year
Odisha Government Plans Admission In Three New Medical Colleges Next Year
KEAM 2020 Eligibility Criteria For B.Arch Admission Amended; Know Details
KEAM 2020 Eligibility Criteria For B.Arch Admission Amended; Know Details
Delhi Government School Teachers To Be Part Of Teams Conducting COVID-19 Survey
Delhi Government School Teachers To Be Part Of Teams Conducting COVID-19 Survey
World Children’s Day: Student Takes Over Assam Chief Minister’s Twitter
World Children’s Day: Student Takes Over Assam Chief Minister’s Twitter
RTE Envisages Quality Education; Teachers Must Be Best, Meritorious: Supreme Court
RTE Envisages Quality Education; Teachers Must Be Best, Meritorious: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................