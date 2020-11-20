Gujarat Postpones Reopening Of Schools Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Image credit: Shutterstock Gujarat Government on Thursday decided not to reopen schools from November 23

Amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, Gujarat Government on Thursday decided not to reopen schools that had been shut in March following the nationwide lockdown. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama earlier announced opening educational institutions in the state for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23. Now, after the postponement, schools in Gujarat will continue to remain closed.

“Gujarat Government decides to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat from November 23 in the wake of the current Coronavirus situation,” Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on social media.

Gujarat registered 1,340 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,92,982 on Thursday, while more than 1,100 patients recovered from the infection according to the state’s Health Department.

Previously, the Education Minister held an urgent meeting with department officials and asked them to start preparing SOPs for reopening educational institutions.

“Classes for standard 9 to 12 will resume from November 23. Classes for final year college students will also resume from November 23. The SOP of Government of India will be followed,” Mr Chudasama had said.

