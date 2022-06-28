  • Home
Gujarat: Over 5 Lakh Children Admitted To Class 1 During School Enrolment Drive

As many as 5.72 lakh children, including 2.80 lakh girls and 2.91 lakh boys, were enrolled in Class 1 in the presence of dignitaries across the state, the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 28, 2022
Gujarat: Over 5 Lakh Children Admitted To Class 1 During School Enrolment Drive
The enrolment drive covered 30,880 government-run primary schools in Gujarat (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Ahmedabad:

At least 5.72 lakh children were admitted in Class 1 during the three-day long Shala Praveshotsav, an annual drive to enrol students in government-run schools in Gujarat, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Tuesday. The 17th edition of Shala Praveshotsav was launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on June 23 from a government-run primary school in Banaskantha's Vadgam taluka.

As many as 5.72 lakh children, including 2.80 lakh girls and 2.91 lakh boys, were enrolled in Class 1 in the presence of dignitaries across the state, the minister said.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Schools To Have Evaluation Session To Assess Students Academic Progress In Last 2 Years

"The enrolment drive covered 30,880 government-run primary schools in the state. During the drive, 2.30 lakh children, including 1.12 girls, were also admitted in anganwadis and kindergartens across the state," Mr Vaghani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

At least 1,775 physically-challenged children were also admitted in Class-1 during this drive, he said.

Prominent citizens and donors had donated cash and articles worth Rs 28.53 crore as their contribution to encourage children to come to school, he said.

In Kashipura village of Banaskantha district, a local resident gifted a piece of land worth Rs 10 lakh for education purposes, the minister said.

ALSO READ | Infrastructure Facilities At Government Schools In Gujarat Almost On Par With Private institutions: High Court

"As many as 494 classrooms, built at a cost of Rs 25.93 crore, were inaugurated during the drive. Transportation facility for students in 2,364 schools was also launched as part of the programme," he said.

Thanks to this drive, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 when he was the state's CM, Gujarat's gross enrolment ratio has gone up to nearly 100 per cent, the minister claimed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

