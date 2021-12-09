Gujarat NEET UG Counselling: Online Registration, Document Verification Portal To Reopen; Details Here

Gujarat NEET counselling application window will reopen tomorrow at medadmgujarat.org

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat, will reopen the registration portal for NEET UG counselling. The online application for Gujarat NEET UG counselling which ended on November 28, will now reopen again tomorrow, December 10. The last date for purchasing PIN and online registration is December 14. Students will be allowed to submit photocopies of documents and verify those at the help centres between December 11 and December 15. Gujarat NEET merit list will be published at medadmgujarat.org.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

After online registration, an official statement said, the candidate has to take prior appointment for the verification of documents and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at the Gandhinagar Help Center only. Candidates can select the dates for the documents verification at the time of printing the Registration Slip.

Candidates can apply for admission to Gujarat Medical colleges under the local quota, NRI quota or the 15 per cent all India quota.

All candidates, including NRIs must appear and qualify in NEET to apply for admission to undergraduate courses at Gujarat medical colleges.

For students applying under local quota seats of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad or Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER), Surat, candidate in addition to online registration, must obtain certificate that he/she is local student of Ahmedabad/Surat city from Dean of respective institute, for this candidate has to contact respective college, the statement added.