Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Last Date Today; Details Here

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 registration ends today

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will close the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 registrations today, October 14. Candidates who wish to apply for Gujarat NEET UG counselling can purchase the pin and register online on the official website-- medadmgujarat.org. The online PIN purchasing and registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling were started on October 3, 2022. Aspirants can purchase pin online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200.

The Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 document verification process will close on October 15. Candidates must take prior appointments for the document verification process and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at the help centre. The ACPUGMEC has provided facility to candidates to select the date and help centre venue for the documents verification process as per their convenience. Aspirants can select the date and venue at the time of taking the printout of the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 registration slip.

Direct Link: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register