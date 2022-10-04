Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins; Key Points On Document Verification, PIN Purchasing

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registration process for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022. The candidates are required to purchase the PIN from the official website of the admission committee before registering for the state's counselling process. The online PIN purchasing and registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling will be held between October 3 and October 14, 2022. The official website for Gujarat NEET UG counselling registration is -- medadmgujarat.org.

The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for purchasing PIN online. Following this, the candidates will be required to complete the registration process within the stipulated time period. The Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 document verification will be held between October 4 and October 15, 2022. Candidates will have to take prior appointments for the document verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at the help centre. Aspirants themselves can select the date and help centre for the documents verification process at the time of taking the printout of the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 registration slip.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

Class 10th (SSC) marksheet

Class 12th (HSC) marksheet

NEET UG 2022 marksheet

Proof of birth date, birth place (School leaving certificate, Birth certificate, Transfer certificate and others)

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Certificate of Disability

Certificate of Physical fitness in the prescribed form

Domicile certificate for sons and daughters defence personnel

The candidates belonging to the NRI category will have to submit a Demand draft of Rs 10,000 in favour of ‘ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar’ as a processing fee at the office of ACPUGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar only.