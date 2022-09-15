  • Home
Gujarat NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule released today, September 15. Candidates can register online at the official website- medadmgujarat.org.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 7:08 pm IST

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
Gujarat NEET PG 2022 Counselling dates announced

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022: Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat has issued the Gujarat NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule today, September 15. The candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG counselling can register online at the official website- medadmgujarat.org. Eligible candidates can register online for the Gujarat state NEET counselling process between September 15 and September 21, 2022 (3:30 pm).

ACPUGMEC is conducting the Gujarat NEET PG 2022 counselling for admission to government seats, management seats and NRI seats in MD, MS, Diploma and MDS courses in government and self-financed Medical and Dental colleges and for admission in CPS diploma courses in Government District hospitals and self-financed and private Hospitals for the academic year 2022-23.

Also Read|| NEET PG 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For AIQ, Deemed Universities; Details Here

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important dates

EventsDates
Online pin purchase for online registrationSeptember 15 to 21, 2022
Online registrationSeptember 15 to 21, 2022
Document verification and submission of photocopies of documents at help centerSeptember 16 to 22, 2022

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration Fee

Candidates can purchase the PIN online by paying the registration fee of Rs. 2000. For any guidance about registration or for further process of admission, candidate has to visit nearby help center.

For NRI Candidates only: Candidates belonging to NRI category have to submit a demand draft of Rs 25,000 in favor of ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar as a processing fee at the office of ACPUGMEC and ACPPGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar Only.

The document verification and submission for NEET counselling will be done only at the office of ACPPGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar. Candidates are required to take prior appointment for document verification and submission of photocopies of documents at the help center. Candidates can select the date, time and help centre of his/her choice for document verification at the time of printing the registration slip.

NEET State Counselling
