Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Application Begins Today At Gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2023 registration begins today

The application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) will start today, January 6, 2023. Candidates seeking admission in degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy can register for GUJCET 2023 through the official website-- gujcet.gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which is authorised to conduct the GUJCET 2023 will conduct the registration process between January 6 and January 20, 2023.

All candidates have to pay Rs 350 as Gujarat CET application fee. Candidates from A, B and AB group of HSC Science stream by GSHSEB board are eligible to appear in GUJCET 2023. Candidates should have secured at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate (40 per cent for SC/ST/SEBC/EWS candidates) in Class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one among Chemistry, Biology, Computer or Vocational course as an optional subject.

While registering for the GUJCET 2023 examination, candidates are required to keep certain documents relating to educational qualification and residence ready. Candidates will have to upload the scanned images of Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet, passport size photographs and signatures in specified formats and a photo ID proof.

GUJCET 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register