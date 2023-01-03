Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Application Begins On January 6

GUJCET 2023 application start date announced

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will open the online registration portal for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET). GUJCET 2023 is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy in Gujarat. While the GUJCET 2023 registration start date is January 6, the last date to apply online at gujcet.gseb.org for Gujarat CET is January 20.

The GUJCET-qualifying candidates will have to participate in the counselling to secure their admission to the degree, diploma, engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s GUJCET score and after considering other educational qualifications.

The GUJCET application process consists of steps including registration, logging in with the system-generated ID, payment of application fee and filling the GUJCET application form. The GUJCET registration form will be considered complete only if the application fee of Rs 350 is paid in online mode.

In addition to GUJCET 2023 registration, the official website will also host the Gujarat CET information bulletin comprising the eligibility criteria, application formalities and exam pattern.

Applicants registering for GUJCET 2023 will have to keep certain documents relating to educational qualification and residence at the time of applying for GUJCET ready. The documents include marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12, scanned images of passport sized photograph and signatures in specified formats and a photo ID proof.

Candidates must make sure that they fulfill all the GUJCET 2023 eligibility criteria before applying for admission. As per the GUJCET eligibility criteria earlier, candidates must have secured at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ST/SEBC/EWS candidates) in Class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one among Chemistry, Biology, Computer or Vocational Course as an optional subject.