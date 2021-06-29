Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2021 Declared: Live Updates
GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced SSC or Class 10 final exam results. Students can now check their scores on the official website of the board.
GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021: Gujarat board (GSEB) has announced SSC or Class 10 final exam results. Schools can now check the results of their students on the official website of the board. The exams this year were cancelled earlier and results have been declared using internal assessment and school-level examinations.
For students, results will be available on the board website from tomorrow, according to reports. Students, however, can contact their respective schools to get the results.
Live updates
Gujarat board 10th result 2021 only through schools' login
As of now, the Gujarat Board SSC result 2021 is available only through school login. It will be available for students tomorrow, according to reports. Students can, however, contact their schools to know their marks.
Gseb.org not working
The official site for Gujarat Board Class 10 results – gseb.org – has crashed due to heavy traffic. It should be available again soon.
How to check GSEB Std 10 result 2021 at gseb.org
Follow these steps to check your result:
- Visit the Gujarat board's website - www.gseb.org result 2021 std 10
- Click on the GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021 link on the homepage
- Enter your seat number
- Click on the submit button.
- GSEB SSC Result 2021 Gujarat board will be displayed on the screen.
GSEB SSC result declared
SSC or Class 10 results have been declared by the Gujarat board and the link to check scores are available on the official website.