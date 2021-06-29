Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2021 Declared: Live Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock GSEB SSC result 2021 announced at gseb.org (representational)

GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021: Gujarat board (GSEB) has announced SSC or Class 10 final exam results. Schools can now check the results of their students on the official website of the board. The exams this year were cancelled earlier and results have been declared using internal assessment and school-level examinations.

For students, results will be available on the board website from tomorrow, according to reports. Students, however, can contact their respective schools to get the results.

