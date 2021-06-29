  • Home
Live

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2021 Declared: Live Updates

GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced SSC or Class 10 final exam results. Students can now check their scores on the official website of the board.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 9:24 pm IST

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2021 Declared: Live Updates
GSEB SSC result 2021 announced at gseb.org (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021: Gujarat board (GSEB) has announced SSC or Class 10 final exam results. Schools can now check the results of their students on the official website of the board. The exams this year were cancelled earlier and results have been declared using internal assessment and school-level examinations.

For students, results will be available on the board website from tomorrow, according to reports. Students, however, can contact their respective schools to get the results.

Follow Gujarat SSC result 2021 live updates here

Live updates

GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced SSC or Class 10 final exam results. Students can now check their scores on the official website of the board, gseb.org. The exams this year were cancelled earlier and results have been declared using internal assessment and school-level examinations.

09:24 PM IST
June 29, 2021

Gujarat board 10th result 2021 only through schools' login

As of now, the Gujarat Board SSC result 2021 is available only through school login. It will be available for students tomorrow, according to reports. Students can, however, contact their schools to know their marks. 



09:22 PM IST
June 29, 2021

Gseb.org not working

The official site for Gujarat Board Class 10 results – gseb.org – has crashed due to heavy traffic. It should be available again soon. 

09:17 PM IST
June 29, 2021

How to check GSEB Std 10 result 2021 at gseb.org

Follow these steps to check your result:

  • Visit the Gujarat board's website - www.gseb.org result 2021 std 10
  • Click on the GSEB Gujarat SSC result 2021 link on the homepage
  • Enter your seat number
  • Click on the submit button.
  • GSEB SSC Result 2021 Gujarat board will be displayed on the screen.
09:15 PM IST
June 29, 2021

GSEB SSC result declared

SSC or Class 10 results have been declared by the Gujarat board and the link to check scores are available on the official website. 

Education News
