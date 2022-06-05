Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks In 10th Exam

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check GSEB SSC, 10th result 2022 at gseb.org

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2022: The Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 on Monday, June 6. The SSC result 2022 will be announced at 8 am, the students can check the Class 10 result on the official website- gseb.org. State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted, "The result of Gujrat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Class 10 and Sanskrit first examination on June 6."

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The students need to download the SSC, Class 10 score card using seat number and roll number. The SSC score card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. Around 10 lakh students appeared in the SSC, Class 10 exam 2022 conducted from March 28 to April 9, 2022.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the exam. The candidates will be required to score at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. The candidates with 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to improve their performances through supplementary or compartment exams.

Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC, Class 10 exam was 100 per cent as the exam was cancelled considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the HSC general stream exam result was announced today, and a total of 86.91 per cent students passed in the Class 12 General Stream exam.

For details on SSC, HSC result 2022, please visit the official website- gseb.org.