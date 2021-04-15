Gujarat (GSEB) Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed

Gujarat government has decided to postponed Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2021

Gujarat government has decided to postponed Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25. The decision has been taken in light of the increasing COVID cases. The state government has also decided to promote students of Class 1 to 9 and 11 without any examinations.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, and mass promotion for students of Class 1 to 9 and 11. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," reads a tweet from Chief Minister Office, Gujarat.