GSEB Class 10,12 board exams postponed; Students request to cancel papers

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that were scheduled between May 10 and May 25. It will release the new board exams dates on May 15. Unlike the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which has cancelled the Class 10 board exams owing to the rising COVID-19 cases, GSEB has not made any announcement to cancel the state board exams prompting the students to request for the same. Class 10 and Class 12 students have taken to Twitter to request for cancellation of the GSEB board exam 2021.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat state government decides to postpone Class 10 and 12 board exams, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, 2021,” a notification released by GSEB read.

It further added, “The new revised dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15”.

While other boards including CBSE and ICSE have decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams and evaluate the students on the basis of internal assessment, the GSEB board exams students are also requesting to replace the theory exams with that of internal assessment or other alternative means of evaluation.

The Gujarat board exams candidates have also started a petition on change.org to request the Education Ministry to cancel the offline board exams. Till now more than 5.5 Lakh students have filed the petition against GSEB board exams 2021.

One of the students requested GSEB to take a decision similar to ICSE as he said, “Sir please cancel our exams even ICSE has canceled, please take some action for GSEB board exam 2021”.

@vijayrupanibjp sir plz cancel our exams even icse has canceled sir plz take some actions #gsebboardexam2021 — Dhvanit Patel (@Dhvanit92225710) April 20, 2021

Fearing the spread of COVID-19 infections among the students, one of them said, “If CBSE board students can get COVID-19, won't Gujarat board students get infected? Why such discrimination?”.

If CBSE board students can get corona , won't Gujarat board students get corona ?

Why such discrimination ? #PostponeGujaratBoard2021#cancelgujratboardexam #gsebboardexam2021@vijayrupanibjp @imBhupendrasinh — Anand Makwana (@Anand_9113) April 15, 2021

Students are asking, “Why Gujarat government did not cancel the Class 10 GSEB (Gujarat board) exams and only postponed it. CBSE and most state boards have canceled it. We want justice for GSEB students”.

Another Class 12 student said that, “During the pre-board exams, the schools had ensured social distancing inside the classrooms but after the paper got over, most of the students had crowded at the doors. We were even asked to sign a consent letter that if we get infected the school authorities will not be taking any responsibility. So, if we get infected during the board exams, will the government take any responsibility for us”.

@vijayrupanibjp @CMOGuj @imBhupendrasinh #postponeboardexam2021 #gsebboardexam2021

Guys do Retweet as much as you can.

It's time to show the unity.

Article 14 of the constitution guarantees to protect equally everyone.

Guys Do more retweet And tweet.#Studentlivesmatters pic.twitter.com/4K1KcTRH8T — Suraj (@Suraj94695252) April 15, 2021

Citing confusion and non-clarity over board exams dates, one of the students said, “GSEB Class 10 students are in super confusion due to postponed exams. Please make a proper decision.Please give mass promotion to Class 10 GSEB students.