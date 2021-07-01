  • Home
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts GUJCET for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 8:18 pm IST

GUJCET application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) application deadline has been extended. Students now will get four more days to register for GUJCET. Earlier scheduled to close on June 30, the online application window will now remain open till July 4. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts GUJCET for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges. Students can apply online at gujcet.gseb.org.

“Gujarat Extends Last Date To Register For Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021,” read a statement on the GUJCET website.

The GUJCET 2021 qualifying candidates will have to participate in counselling process for their admission to the degree and diploma engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s GUJCET score and after considering other qualifications.

The GUJCET application process consists of steps including registration, logging in with the system-generated ID, payment of application fee and filling the GUJCET application form. The GUJCET registration form will be considered complete only if the application fee of Rs 300 is paid in online mode.

GUJCET 2021: How To Apply

  • Register with the names and contact details

  • Login with the credentials

  • Pay the GUJCET application fee

  • Complete the application form by filling all the required details

  • Submit and download the application for future reference

