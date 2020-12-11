Gujarat e-Class YouTube Channel Gets Silver Play Button

  • Home
Gujarat e-Class YouTube Channel developed by the state’s Education Department received a silver play button -- a recognition for channel’s with over one lakh subscribers.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 6:50 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter @imBhupendrasinh
New Delhi:

Gujarat e-Class YouTube Channel developed by the state’s Education Department received a silver play button -- a recognition for channel’s with over 1 lakh subscribers. Congratulating the Education Department for this achievement, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on social media that it is a matter of pride for the government.

“Gujarat Government’s YouTube Channel ‘Gujarat e-Class’ has been honored with a silver play button for having more than 1 lakh subscribers, which is a matter of pride for the Education Department and the State Government. Congratulations to the entire Department of Education for this,” Mr Chudasama said on the microblogging website Twitter.

Gujarat e-Class offers live sessions for different standards. Currently, the channel has 3.01 lakh subscribers.

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools lead to the development of e-content to continue the teaching-learning process during the lockdown.

Schools had to start online classes, governments at states and the centre took the initiative to broadcast study lessons through television, radio, and digital media.

