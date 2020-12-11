Image credit: Twitter @imBhupendrasinh Gujarat e-Class YouTube Channel Gets Silver Play Button

Gujarat e-Class YouTube Channel developed by the state’s Education Department received a silver play button -- a recognition for channel’s with over 1 lakh subscribers. Congratulating the Education Department for this achievement, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on social media that it is a matter of pride for the government.

“Gujarat Government’s YouTube Channel ‘Gujarat e-Class’ has been honored with a silver play button for having more than 1 lakh subscribers, which is a matter of pride for the Education Department and the State Government. Congratulations to the entire Department of Education for this,” Mr Chudasama said on the microblogging website Twitter.

ગુજરાત શાળા શિક્ષણ પરિષદ, સમગ્ર શિક્ષા, શિક્ષણ વિભાગ, ગુજરાત સરકારની યૂટ્યૂબ ચેનલ 'ગુજરાત ઈ-ક્લાસ' ને ૧ લાખથી વધુ સબસ્ક્રાઇબર્સ થવા બદલ સિલ્વર બટનનું બહુમાન મળેલ છે, જે શિક્ષણ વિભાગ અને રાજ્ય સરકાર માટે ગૌરવની વાત છે. આ માટે સમગ્ર શિક્ષા અને શિક્ષણ વિભાગને ખૂબ ખૂબ અભિનંદન. pic.twitter.com/q1igr88AdT — Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (@imBhupendrasinh) December 11, 2020

Gujarat e-Class offers live sessions for different standards. Currently, the channel has 3.01 lakh subscribers.

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools lead to the development of e-content to continue the teaching-learning process during the lockdown.

Schools had to start online classes, governments at states and the centre took the initiative to broadcast study lessons through television, radio, and digital media.