Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET Result 2022: How To Check

GUJCET Result 2022: GUJCET 2022 result will be available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com from 10 am. The candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card

Updated: May 12, 2022 9:40 am IST

GUJCET result 2022 will be released at 10 am
GUJCET Result 2022: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GUJCET 2022 result on Thursday, May 12. The GUJCET 2022 result will be available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com from 10 am. The candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card. LIVE UPDATES | GUJCET Result 2022 At 10 AM

GUJCET 2022 final answer key which was released on May 11 and is available on the official website- gseb.org. The preliminary answer key was released on April 18, and the candidates raised objections on the answer key till April 30.

To check GUJCET result 2022, candidates need to follow these below mentioned steps:

GUJCET Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the GUJCET result 2022 website- gseb.org
  • Click on the GUJCET result link
  • Enter your seat number and click on submit
  • Download the GUJCET 2022 result, take a print out for further reference.

The GUJCET 2022 this year was held on April 18, and a total of 1.13 lakh (1,13,202) students appeared in both the shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. GUJCET 2022 was conducted for all subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The students who will qualify in GUJCET 2022 will get admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state institutes.

