Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result Tomorrow; Website, Direct Link To Check

GUJCET 2022 Result: The GUJCET result 2022 will be updated on the official website of GSEB -- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 11, 2022 4:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GUJCET 2022 result tomorrow, May 12 at 10 am. While confirming the GUJCET 2022 result date and time, the Cabinet Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani in a social media post said: “The GUJCET 2022 result will be published on 12/06/2022 at 10:00 am.” The GUJCET 2022 result will be updated on the official website of GSEB -- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. GUJCET 2022 was held on April 18.

Earlier the Gujarat board had released the GUJCET answer keys for all the subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The board also allowed the candidates to raise objections by April 30 (4 pm). The GUJCET 2022 result scheduled to be announced tomorrow will be declared considering the grievances made in the answer keys.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. GUJCET was held as an offline pen-and-paper-based test.

How to Download GUJCET Result 2022

STEP 1: Visit the official website of GSEB -- gsebeservice.com

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated GUJCET 2022 result link

STEP 3: Key in the application numbers or other required credentials

STEP 4: Download the GUJCET result

