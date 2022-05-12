  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result To Be Announced Today

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result To Be Announced Today

GUJCET Result 2022: The GUJCET 2022 result will be available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com from 10 am. The candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 12, 2022 6:52 am IST

RELATED NEWS

GUJCET 2022 Final Answer Key Released, How To Check
Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result Tomorrow; Website, Direct Link To Check
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: Raise Objections By April 30
GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Official Websites To Check
GUJCET 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
GUJCET 2022 Tomorrow; Download Hall Ticket Here, Check Exam Guidelines
Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
GUJCET 2022 result to be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock

GUJCET Result 2022: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GUJCET 2022 result on Thursday, May 12. The GUJCET 2022 result will be available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com from 10 am. The candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card.

Latest: Predict your admission chances with free GUJCET College Predictor. Click Here
Recommended: GUJCET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download
Don't Miss: GUJCET 2022 counselling & seat allotment schedule, Download now

GUJCET 2022 final answer key which was released on May 11 is available on the official website- gseb.org. The preliminary answer key was released on April 18, and the candidates raised objections on the answer key till April 30.

To check GUJCET result 2022, candidates need to follow these below-mentioned steps:

GUJCET Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the GUJCET result 2022 website- gseb.org
  • Click on the GUJCET result link
  • Enter your seat number and click on submit
  • Download the GUJCET 2022 result, take a print out for further reference.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022 Today

The GUJCET 2022 this year was held on April 18, and a total of 1.13 lakh (1,13,202) students appeared in both the shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. GUJCET 2022 was conducted for all subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The students who will qualify in GUJCET 2022 will get admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state institutes.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat Common Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022 Today
Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022 Today
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Not To Announce 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Not To Announce 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official
Assam Planning School Teaching In Both Assamese, English: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Planning School Teaching In Both Assamese, English: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Supreme Court Seeks Centres Specific Reply On Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For NEET-BDS Courses
Supreme Court Seeks Centres Specific Reply On Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For NEET-BDS Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................