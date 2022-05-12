Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result Declared

Image credit: shutterstock.com GUJCET result 2022 available now

GUJCET Result 2022: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) announced the result for the GUJCET 2022 on Thursday, May 12. The GUJCET 2022 is now available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, and candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card. LIVE UPDATES | GUJCET Result 2022 Declared

Candidates can check the GUJCET result 2022 following these below-mentioned steps:

GUJCET Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the GUJCET result 2022 website- gseb.org

Click on the GUJCET result link

Enter your seat number and click on submit

Download the GUJCET 2022 result, take a print out for further reference.

The GUJCET 2022 this year was held on April 18, and a total of 1.13 lakh (1,13,202) students appeared in both the shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. GUJCET 2022 was conducted for all subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The students who will qualify in GUJCET 2022 will get admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state institutes.