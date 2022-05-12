Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result Declared
GUJCET Result 2022: The GUJCET 2022 is now available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, and candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card
GUJCET Result 2022: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) announced the result for the GUJCET 2022 on Thursday, May 12. The GUJCET 2022 is now available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, and candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card. LIVE UPDATES | GUJCET Result 2022 Declared
Candidates can check the GUJCET result 2022 following these below-mentioned steps:
GUJCET Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the GUJCET result 2022 website- gseb.org
- Click on the GUJCET result link
- Enter your seat number and click on submit
- Download the GUJCET 2022 result, take a print out for further reference.
The GUJCET 2022 this year was held on April 18, and a total of 1.13 lakh (1,13,202) students appeared in both the shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. GUJCET 2022 was conducted for all subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.
The students who will qualify in GUJCET 2022 will get admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state institutes.
