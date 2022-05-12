  • Home
Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result Declared

GUJCET Result 2022: The GUJCET 2022 is now available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, and candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card

Education | Updated: May 12, 2022 10:06 am IST

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result Declared
GUJCET result 2022 available now


GUJCET Result 2022: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) announced the result for the GUJCET 2022 on Thursday, May 12. The GUJCET 2022 is now available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com, and candidates can download GUJCET 2022 result using roll number or seat number as mentioned on the admit card. LIVE UPDATES | GUJCET Result 2022 Declared

Candidates can check the GUJCET result 2022 following these below-mentioned steps:

GUJCET Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the GUJCET result 2022 website- gseb.org
  • Click on the GUJCET result link
  • Enter your seat number and click on submit
  • Download the GUJCET 2022 result, take a print out for further reference.

The GUJCET 2022 this year was held on April 18, and a total of 1.13 lakh (1,13,202) students appeared in both the shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. GUJCET 2022 was conducted for all subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The students who will qualify in GUJCET 2022 will get admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state institutes.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test

