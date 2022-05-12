  • Home
Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

GUJCET Result 2022: The candidates who have appeared for the GUJCET 2022 can view and download their results from the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com

Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 12, 2022 10:45 am IST

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
GUJCET result 2022 available at gseb.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GUJCET Result 2022: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET 2022, result today, May 12, 2022 at 10 am. The candidates who have appeared for the GUJCET 2022 can view and download their results from the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. On April 28, 2022, the GSEB came up with the GUJCET 2022 answer keys on the website gsebeservice.com. The board gave permission for candidates to raise objects against the answer keys. Today, the GSEB released the GUJCET 2022 final answer key on gujcet.gseb.org. LIVE UPDATES | GUJCET Result 2022 At 10 AM

GUJCET 2022, an exam for students seeking admission in engineering, pharmacy degree and diploma courses, conducted on April 18 from 10 pm to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 PM. Students who are waiting to see their GUJCET 2022 result can go to the following link.

GUJCET 2022 Result: Direct Link

The candidates can check the GUJCET result 2022 on the official website- gujcet.gseb.org. They need to use the six digit seat number.

The GUJCET 2022 this year was held on April 18, and a total of 1.13 lakh (1,13,202) students appeared in both the shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. GUJCET 2022 was conducted for all subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in three languages- Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The students who will qualify in GUJCET 2022 will get admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state institutes.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test

