Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today
GUJCET result 2021: Students will need their GUJCET 2021 roll number and other information to download the results.
GUJCET 2021 result: Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2021 will be declared today. Students will get results of the state-level entrance exam from the official website, result.gseb.org. Prior to the result, the authorities had released the provisional answer key and allowed students to raise objections up to August 17. In case of a change in the answer key, the final version of it may be released before, or along with the Gujarat CET result 2021.
Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on GUJCET Score. Click Here.
Students will need their GUJCET 2021 roll number and other information to download the results.
GUJCET 2021 Result Date And Time: Highlights
GUJCET result 2021 date: August 21, 2021
GUJCET 2021 result time: 10 am
Gujarat CET 2021 result website: result.gseb.org, gsebeservice.com
GUJCET Result 2021: How To Download
To download GUJCET 2021 result, follow these steps:
Go to result.gseb.org and click on the result link
Login with your credentials
Download the rank card or marksheet
GUJCET is held for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat institutions.
GUJCET was conducted for two papers. The first paper was for Physics and Chemistry and the second was for Mathematics. The answer keys have been released for all the papers.