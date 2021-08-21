Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today

Image credit: Shutterstock GUJCET 2021 result today at result.gseb.org (representational)

GUJCET 2021 result: Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2021 will be declared today. Students will get results of the state-level entrance exam from the official website, result.gseb.org. Prior to the result, the authorities had released the provisional answer key and allowed students to raise objections up to August 17. In case of a change in the answer key, the final version of it may be released before, or along with the Gujarat CET result 2021.

Students will need their GUJCET 2021 roll number and other information to download the results.

GUJCET 2021 Result Date And Time: Highlights

GUJCET result 2021 date: August 21, 2021 GUJCET 2021 result time: 10 am Gujarat CET 2021 result website: result.gseb.org, gsebeservice.com

GUJCET Result 2021: How To Download

To download GUJCET 2021 result, follow these steps:

Go to result.gseb.org and click on the result link

Login with your credentials

Download the rank card or marksheet

GUJCET is held for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat institutions.

GUJCET was conducted for two papers. The first paper was for Physics and Chemistry and the second was for Mathematics. The answer keys have been released for all the papers.