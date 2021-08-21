  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today

GUJCET result 2021: Students will need their GUJCET 2021 roll number and other information to download the results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 21, 2021 8:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
GUJCET 2021 Result Live: Gujarat Common Entrance Test Results Updates
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Provisional Answer Key; Raise Objections By August 17
GUJCET 2021 Answer Key Expected To Be Released Soon
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Admit Card; Direct Link Here
GUJCET Exam Date 2021 Announced, Check Details
Gujarat Extends Last Date To Register For Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021
Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2021, Result Today
GUJCET 2021 result today at result.gseb.org (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

GUJCET 2021 result: Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2021 will be declared today. Students will get results of the state-level entrance exam from the official website, result.gseb.org. Prior to the result, the authorities had released the provisional answer key and allowed students to raise objections up to August 17. In case of a change in the answer key, the final version of it may be released before, or along with the Gujarat CET result 2021.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on GUJCET Score. Click Here.

Students will need their GUJCET 2021 roll number and other information to download the results.

GUJCET 2021 Result Date And Time: Highlights

  1. GUJCET result 2021 date: August 21, 2021

  2. GUJCET 2021 result time: 10 am

  3. Gujarat CET 2021 result website: result.gseb.org, gsebeservice.com

GUJCET Result 2021: How To Download

To download GUJCET 2021 result, follow these steps:

  • Go to result.gseb.org and click on the result link

  • Login with your credentials

  • Download the rank card or marksheet

GUJCET is held for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat institutions.

GUJCET was conducted for two papers. The first paper was for Physics and Chemistry and the second was for Mathematics. The answer keys have been released for all the papers.

Click here for more Education News
Education News GUJCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GUJCET 2021 Result Live: Gujarat Common Entrance Test Results Updates
Live | GUJCET 2021 Result Live: Gujarat Common Entrance Test Results Updates
NEET 2021: NTA Declares NEET UG Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
NEET 2021: NTA Declares NEET UG Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
DU Admission 2021: Last Date To Register For PG Programmes Tomorrow
DU Admission 2021: Last Date To Register For PG Programmes Tomorrow
Maharashtra Government Offers Internship Under Climate Fellowship Programme
Maharashtra Government Offers Internship Under Climate Fellowship Programme
ICAI Extends Last Attempt To Appear In CA Final, Inter Old Course Exams
ICAI Extends Last Attempt To Appear In CA Final, Inter Old Course Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................