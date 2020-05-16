Gujarat Class 12 Science Result Likely Tomorrow

The Gujarat class 12 board exam was held from March 5 to March 21.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the class 12 science result tomorrow at 8 am, a source close to the Board confirmed it to NDTV. The result will be available on the official website of the Board gseb.org.

The board papers were evaluated in April.

Last year, the result was announced on May 9. Out of 1,46,808 students who appeared in the exam, 71.9% students had qualified. The pass percentage had decreased from its previous year when the pass percentage was 72.99 per cent. Rajkot district was the best performing district with 84.47% pass percentage and Chhota Udepur was the least performing district with only 29.81 pass percentage.

Supplementary exam was held for those students who had not qualified the exam. The exam result was announced on July 27. 35.61 per cent students had qualified in Science stream.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also taking cognisance of the COVID-19 situation, the state government has asked private schools to not hike fees and to offer flexibility to parents to pay the March-May tuition fees over six months at their own convenience.








