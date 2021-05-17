GSEB Class 12 board exams 2021 has been postponed again

The Gujarat government has announced that the Class 12 Board examinations will be held at an appropriate time once the COVID-19 situation improves in the state. GSEB Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25.

"The exams however will be conducted once the Covid situation is under control," Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said, reports Times of India.

This is the second that the state government has decided to postpone Class 12 exams. Earlier, the government had said that the state education department will review the COVID-19 situation in the state on May 15 and then announce the new dates for the GSEB Class 12 board exams.

"The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," Chief Minister Office, Gujarat, had tweeted.

GSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2021

GSEB Class 10 board exam has been cancelled and the state government has decided to give mass promotion to the students to the next grade. The decision to grant mass promotion to regular Class 10 (SSC) students of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

A decision regarding "repeaters", students who had failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, said the release.

The state government has already granted mass promotion to the students of Classes 1 to 9 and also Class 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.