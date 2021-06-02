Gujarat camcels Class 12th board exams

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has cancelled board examinations for Class 12 students, State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said. The decision comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to cancel the 12th board examinations.

The GSEB board exams were slated to be held from July 1 to 16, an official statement had said.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board cancels class 12th board examination, says State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/IDXjzPdl1g — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

As many 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream (arts and commerce) are expected to write the Class 12 board exams, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier said.