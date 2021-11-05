Gujarat: Class 10 Students With Grace Marks Can Seek Admission For Diploma Courses At Polytechnics

  • Home
The Gujarat government on Friday announced that Class 10 students who have passed with grace marks can seek admission for diploma courses at polytechnic institutes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 7:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad:
The Gujarat government on Friday announced that Class 10 students who have passed with grace marks can seek admission for diploma courses at polytechnic institutes. Notably, a rule framed by the state Education Department in 2016 had barred students passed with grace marks from seeking admission to polytechnic diploma courses in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, state Education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said the state government has decided to do away with the rule from this year onwards to help such students pursue diploma courses. "Around 30,000 seats in various polytechnics are currently vacant, and an equal number of SSC students have passed with grace marks this year. To ensure that these students also get an opportunity to build their career, we have decided to allow them seek admission to diploma courses," Vaghani said.

The Class 10 board exams in Gujarat were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students were given mass promotion. "We have also extended the date for accepting admission forms. Students with grace marks were considered ineligible for diploma courses since 2016. Now, they will be considered eligible. I urge such students to take advantage of this announcement and fill the admission forms in time," the minister said. When asked about the reopening of primary schools for students from Classes 1 to 5, Vaghani said the final decision will be taken "very soon" after consulting experts.


