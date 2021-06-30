  • Home
Gujarat CET (GUJCET) 2021 Application Last Date Today; Details Here

Applicants seeking admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges will be able to apply online at gujcet.gseb.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 30, 2021 1:58 pm IST

GUJCET 2021 application last date today
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will close the online application for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 today, June 30. Applicants seeking admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges will be able to apply online at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET application process consists of steps including registration, logging in with the system-generated ID, payment of application fee and filling the GUJCET application form. The GUJCET registration form will be considered complete only if the application fee of Rs 300 is paid in online mode.

“ Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting Application Form for GUJCET-2021 is 30/06/2021,” read a statement on the GUJCET website.

GUJCET 2021: How To Apply

  • Register with the names and contact details

  • Login with the credentials

  • Pay the GUJCET application fee

  • Complete the application form by filling all the required details

  • Submit and download the application for future reference

Students will be required to have certain documents relating to educational qualification and residence at the time of applying for GUJCET including marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12, scanned images of passport sized photograph and signatures in specified formats and a photo ID proof.

The GUJCET qualifying candidates can participate in the counselling sessions for securing their admission to the degree and diploma engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s GUJCET score and after considering other educational qualifications.

