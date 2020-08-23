  • Home
  • Education
  • GUJCET 2020: Gujarat CET Examination Tomorrow, Know Exam Day Guidelines

GUJCET 2020: Gujarat CET Examination Tomorrow, Know Exam Day Guidelines

Gujarat CET 2020: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct GUJCET 2020 examination tomorrow.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 6:53 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2020: Gujarat Board To Issue Admit Cards Today On Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2020: New Exam Date Announced
Gujarat Board Postpones GUJCET 2020; Exam On August 22
Gujarat Board To Release GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket 10 Days Before Exam
GUJCET 2020 Revised Date Announced, Exam In July
GUJCET 2020: Gujarat CET Examination Tomorrow, Know Exam Day Guidelines
GUJCET 2020Examination Tomorrow, Know Exam Day Guidelines
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct GUJCET 2020 examination tomorrow, August 24. The board has already released Gujarat CET 2020 admit card on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

The exam will be conducted as a pen and paper based examination, for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes.

GUJCET 2020 was initially scheduled on March 31 for which GSEB had released admit card. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed.

GUJCET Exam Pattern And Syllabus

GUJCET syllabus is in accordance with the NCERT curriculum for higher secondary classes.

There are four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each section carries 40 questions. Each question carries one mark and .25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

On the exam day, candidates must carry their GUJCET 2020 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, sanitizer, mask and hand gloves.

After GUJCET exam, the board will release the provisional answer key which can be used to calculate probable score.

Candidates should reach the exam value as per the reporting time mentioned in their admit cards. Electronic devices and other personal belongings are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Click here for more Education News
GUJCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU UET Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Using Direct Link
BHU UET Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Using Direct Link
New Education Policy: Toys Representing Indian Culture To Be Used In Schools
New Education Policy: Toys Representing Indian Culture To Be Used In Schools
Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala; Sets Eyes On Civil Services
Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala; Sets Eyes On Civil Services
COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar Holds Online Convocation Ceremony
COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar Holds Online Convocation Ceremony
Government Should Consider Concerns Of Students On NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi
Government Should Consider Concerns Of Students On NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................