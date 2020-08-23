Image credit: Shutterstock GUJCET 2020Examination Tomorrow, Know Exam Day Guidelines

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct GUJCET 2020 examination tomorrow, August 24. The board has already released Gujarat CET 2020 admit card on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

The exam will be conducted as a pen and paper based examination, for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes.

GUJCET 2020 was initially scheduled on March 31 for which GSEB had released admit card. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed.

GUJCET Exam Pattern And Syllabus

GUJCET syllabus is in accordance with the NCERT curriculum for higher secondary classes.

There are four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each section carries 40 questions. Each question carries one mark and .25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

On the exam day, candidates must carry their GUJCET 2020 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, sanitizer, mask and hand gloves.

After GUJCET exam, the board will release the provisional answer key which can be used to calculate probable score.

Candidates should reach the exam value as per the reporting time mentioned in their admit cards. Electronic devices and other personal belongings are not allowed inside the examination hall.