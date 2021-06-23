Gujarat CET Application Begins; Apply By June 30

  • Home
Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 12:43 pm IST

GUJCET application starts at gujcet.gseb.org
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has opened the online application window for the Gujarat CET. Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. GUJCET is a pen-and-paper based test. Applicants seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses will be able to apply online at gujcet.gseb.org till June 30.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on GUJCET Score. Click Here.

The GUJCET qualifying candidates can participate in the counselling sessions for securing their admission to the degree and diploma engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s GUJCET score and after considering other educational qualifications.

The GUJCET application process consists of steps including registration, logging in with the system-generated ID, payment of application fee and filling the GUJCET application form. The GUJCET registration form will be considered complete only if the application fee of Rs 300 is paid in online mode.

“ Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting Application Form for GUJCET-2021 is 30/06/2021,” read a statement on the GUJCET website.

Students will be required to have certain documents relating to educational qualification and residence at the time of applying for GUJCET including marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12, scanned images of passport sized photograph and signatures in specified formats and a photo ID proof.

Applicants must ensure that they fulfill all the GUJCET 2021 eligibility criteria before applying for admission. Candidates must have secured at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ST/SEBC/EWS candidates) in Class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one among Chemistry, Biology, Computer or Vocational Course as an optional subject.

