Gujarat Cancels University Exams; Merit-Based Progression To 9.5 Lakh

Gujarat CM grants merit-based progression to university students

Amid fears of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Government on May 21 announced promotion without exam for university students. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has granted merit-based progression to over 9.5 lakh students in second, fourth and sixth semesters, except for those in medical and para-medical programmes, the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) has said. This merit-based progression is for both private and government college and university students.

“In a major relief for over 9.50 lakh undergraduate college students, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp decides to grant Merit Based Progression to the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester students, other than medial-para medical courses, of all the Govt and Pvt colleges/universities of the State,” the Gujarat CMO said on social media.

In a major relief for over 9.50 lakh undergraduate college students, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp decides to grant Merit Based Progression to the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester students, other than medial-para medical courses, of all the Govt and Pvt colleges/universities of the State. pic.twitter.com/C43iFpwwXx — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 21, 2021

The state government had earlier announced promotion without exams for Classes 9 to 11 students.

As per the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) mass promotion guidelines, the school principals can award more than 10 marks as grace marks to Class 9 and 11 students.

The Class 9 and Class 11 mark sheets will mention “Due to COVID-19, exams were not conducted”, the GSHSEB mass promotion guideline said.

Gujarat announced promotion guidelines for Classes 9 and 11 in April. Later, in May, the state government decided to cancel SSC or Class 10 final exams.

The decision to promote Class 10 students was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the larger interest of pupils and save them from getting infected with coronavirus, said a government release.

A decision regarding repeaters – students who had failed in earlier attempts and were supposed to appear for exams this year – will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, it added.

Class 12 exams were also postponed. A decision for the 12th board exams will be taken once the COVID-19 situation improves, the government had said.