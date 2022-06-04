  • Home
Gujarat Board To Announce GSEB HSC Result 2022 Today

GSEB 12th Result 2022: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will announce the GSEB HSC result 2022 for the General stream at 9 am.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 5:11 am IST

GSEB HSC Result 2022 today
New Delhi:

GSEB 12th Result 2022: The Gujarat Board HSC (Class 12) result will be declared today, June 4, 2022. The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) will announce the GSEB HSC result 2022 for the General stream at 9 am on the official website- gseb.org. Candidates can check their Gujarat 12th board results by using their roll number. Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates

"The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am," Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a tweet.

ALSO READ | GSEB 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Board SSC Result On June 6

To access the Gujarat Board result, candidates need to visit the official website- gseb.org. Click on the GSEB HSC result link. Enter login credentials. Gujarat Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result for future reference.

Candidates need to get at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to pass the GSEB 12th exam. Students who receive an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to improve their performances through supplementary or compartment exams.

The board has already announced the GSHSEB Gujarat HSC Science result 2022 on May 12. This year, around 1.07 lakh candidates appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam. The overall pass percentage for science stream was recorded at 72.02 per cent.

