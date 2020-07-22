GSEB Purak Pariksha 2020 Starts on August 25

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, has released the schedule for the supplementary examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. Those students who were either absent or have failed in one or more subjects can take the improvement tests scheduled from August 25. The board had already declared the GSEB Class 10 results and GSEB Class 12th results.

As per GSEB rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. The GSEB students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify. However, the standard determined for students under a differently-abled category is 20 per cent marks.

A GSEB statement has confirmed the GSEB Purak Pariksha 2020 date.

GSEB Class 10, or SSC, supplementary exams are scheduled from August 25 to August 28 in two shifts. The morning shift is between 10 am and 1:15 pm while the afternoon shift is between 3 pm to 6:15 pm.

The GSEB Purak Pariksha for Class 12th Science stream will be held over August 25-27, 2020 in two shifts, morning and afternoon for around 18 subjects.

The GSEB 2020 Purak Pariksha for the Class 12 General stream will, however, be conducted only on August 23, 2020.

GSEB Classes 10 and 12 exams were conducted as per schedule during February and March, but the subsequent lockdowns and COVID-19 protocols had led to the delay in the declaration of result and in conducting the GSEB supplementary examinations.