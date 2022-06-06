Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GSEB 10th Result

Image credit: Shutterstock Here's how to check GSEB 10th result

GSEB Gujarat GSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) is all set to declare the GSEB SSC, or Class 12 result 2022 today, June 6. As per the schedule, the GSEB 10th results will be announced at 8 am today. Candidates can check their Gujarat SSC result 2022 through the official website- gseb.org, by using their roll number. GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Around 9.72 lakh candidates appeared for the GSHSEB SSC exam this year. The GSEB SSC exams 2022 were held in March-April.

To pass GSEB Class 10 exam 2022, students need to secure at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Those candidates who get an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exams conducted by the Gujarat Board. The GSHSEB announced the Gujarat HSC General result 2022 on June 4

How To Check GSEB SSC Results 2022: