  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GSEB 10th Result

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GSEB 10th Result

As per the schedule, the GSEB 10th results will be announced at 8 am today. Candidates can check their Gujarat SSC result 2022 through the official website- gseb.org, by using their roll number.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 6:34 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live: Gseb.org Gujarat Board 10th Result Today; Time, Direct Link
Gujarat Board To Announce SSC, 10th Result 2022 Today
GSEB 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Board SSC Result Tomorrow; Check Details
GSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Know When To Check Gujarat Board SSC Result Tomorrow
Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks In 10th Exam
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GSEB 10th Result
Here's how to check GSEB 10th result
Image credit: Shutterstock

GSEB Gujarat GSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) is all set to declare the GSEB SSC, or Class 12 result 2022 today, June 6. As per the schedule, the GSEB 10th results will be announced at 8 am today. Candidates can check their Gujarat SSC result 2022 through the official website- gseb.org, by using their roll number. GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Around 9.72 lakh candidates appeared for the GSHSEB SSC exam this year. The GSEB SSC exams 2022 were held in March-April.

To pass GSEB Class 10 exam 2022, students need to secure at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Those candidates who get an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to appear for supplementary or compartment exams conducted by the Gujarat Board. The GSHSEB announced the Gujarat HSC General result 2022 on June 4

How To Check GSEB SSC Results 2022:

  • Visit the official website- gseb.org
  • Click on the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link.
  • Enter your roll number and click on submit.
  • Your GSEB SSC results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
GSEB SSC Result GSEB 10th result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Varishtha Upadhyay Result At Rajresults.nic.in Today
Live | RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Varishtha Upadhyay Result At Rajresults.nic.in Today
GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live: Gseb.org Gujarat Board 10th Result Today; Time, Direct Link
Live | GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live: Gseb.org Gujarat Board 10th Result Today; Time, Direct Link
AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result At Bse.ap.gov.in
Live | AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result At Bse.ap.gov.in
Andhra Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 SSC 2022 Result Today
Andhra Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 SSC 2022 Result Today
Gujarat Board To Announce SSC, 10th Result 2022 Today
Gujarat Board To Announce SSC, 10th Result 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................