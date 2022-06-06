Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Check GSEB 10th Result

Image credit: gseb.org Direct link to check GSEB 10th result

GSEB SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GSEB Class 10 (SSC) results 2022 today, June 6. The GSEB 10th result 2022 is available on the official website- gseb.org. To download the Gujarat SSC results, candidates will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials. GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates

Apart from the Gujarat Class 10 board result 2022, the GSHSEB has also declared the GSEB Sanskrit first exam result. Around 9.72 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB Class 10 SSC exam this year.

As per the grading scheme, a student will be required to obtain at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. Candidates with Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

How To Check GSEB SSC Results 2022:

Visit the official website- gseb.org

Click on the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Your GSEB SSC results will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

GSEB SSC Results 2022: Direct Link

To get A1 grade, students need to score more than 90 per cent marks. While the candidates scoring between 80 per cent and 90 per cent marks get A grades, Those with a score between 70 per cent and 80 per cent get B grades. The lowest grade -- D, is for those who score less than 40 per cent.