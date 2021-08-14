GUJCET 2021 provisional answer key released at gsebeservice.com

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) answer key has been released. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) which administers the GUJCET has released the answer key of GUJCET on its official website. The candidates who appeared for GUJCET 2021 can download the answer key from gsebeservice.com and get their answers matched. GUJCET 2021 was held on August 6.

The board will also allow the students to raise objections against the GUJCET answer key 2021. Students can challenge the GUJCET provisional answer key by August 17 with supporting documents. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per objection. The payment has to be done in the form of e-challan. If an objection against the GUJCET answer key 2021 is found to be correct, then the objection fee paid by the candidate will be refunded.

GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

GUJCET was held for two papers. The first paper was for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The answer keys have been released for all the papers.

GUJCET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download