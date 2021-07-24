  • Home
Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Admit Card; Direct Link Here

The Gujarat board has released the GUJCET 2021 admit cards for the exams scheduled for August 6.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 9:05 pm IST

Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Admit Card; Direct Link Here
GUJCET 2021 admit cards released at gseb.org
New Delhi:

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) admit cards has been issued today. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) which administers the GUJCET has released the admit cards of GUJCET on its official website. The applicants of GUJCET 2021 can download their admit cards from gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 6.

GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

GUJCET 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

To download the GUJCET admit card, registered candidates can login at the website with mobile numbers or email addresses and application form numbers or dates of birth and access the GUJCET admit cards.

The board has also provided the candidates with helpline numbers to assist them in cases they face problems in downloading the admit cards pf GUJCET. These are -- 8401292014, 8485992014.

GUJCET is held for two papers. The first paper is for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper is 120 minutes and the duration of Mathematics paper is 60 minutes. The exam can be written by students in any of the 3 languages- Hindi, English or Gujarati, the official notice read.

The number of questions for every subject has been divided equally- Maths (40), Physics (40) and Chemistry (40) and the candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test GUJCET 2021
