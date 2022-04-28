Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: Raise Objections By April 30

GUJCET 2022 provisional answer key released

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET 2022 answer keys for all the subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The GUJCET 2022 answer key is published on the official website of GSEB -- gsebeservice.com. Students who appeared for the GUJCET 2022 on April 18 can check the GUJCET answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection. The board has also allowed the candidates to raise objections by April 30 (4 pm).

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes. GUJCET is a pen-and-paper based test.

How to Download GUJCET Answer Key 2022

STEP 1: Visit the official website of GSEB -- gsebeservice.com

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated GUJCET 2022 Answer Key link under New Highlights

STEP 3: Download the answer keys of GUJCET and tally the marks scored

As per the guidelines to raise objections against the GUJCET 2022 provisional answer key, the board has said that each objection will need a separate form and have to be supported by documents. To raise objections the fee per challenge is Rs 500. Candidates can email with the grievance to gujcetkey2022@gmail.com.