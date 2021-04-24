Gujarat Board Releases GSHSEB Mass Promotion Guidelines For Students Of Class 9, 11

Image credit: Shutterstock GSHSEB releases mass promotion guidelines for students of Class 9, 11

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will promote the students of Class 9 and Class 11 to their next classes without exams. The board has released mass promotion guidelines for the students of Class 9 and Class 11. As per the GSHSEB mass promotion guidelines, the students of Class 9 and Class 11 will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment, periodical tests, notebook submission and subject enrichment activity.

The Class 9 and Class 11 mark sheets will mention “Due to COVID-19, exams were not conducted”, the GSHSEB mass promotion guideline said.

Gujarat Government on April 15 has decided to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled to be held between May 10 and May 25. The decision has been taken in light of the increasing COVID-19 cases. The Gujarat board will review the situation on May 15 and will announce the new Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates.

Gujarat Board Mass Promotion Guidelines

As per the GSHSEB mass promotion guidelines, the school principals can award more than 10 marks as grace marks to promote the students. Till now, there was a restriction of a maximum of 10 as grace marks. As part of the mass promotion, the students will not be eligible for ranks.

While Class 11 Science students will be marked on the basis of internal assessment, periodical tests of 10 marks, notebook submission and subject enrichment activity of five marks each, the vocational and general stream students will be assessed on the basis of term paper of 10 marks - five marks for the project and five marks review of one syllabus book from the library.